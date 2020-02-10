Rotterdam Open: Dan Evans beats Philipp Kohlschreiber

Evans is poised to eclipse his previous highest ranking of 32

British number one Dan Evans advanced to round two of the Rotterdam Open with an impressive 6-3 7-5 victory against German Philipp Kohlschreiber.

The 29-year-old world number 33 claimed a break in each set, served eight aces and made only 11 unforced errors.

World number 81 Kohlschreiber, 36, is a former Rotterdam semi-finalist.

But Evans used his forehand to fine effect and won in an hour and 16 minutes to set up a meeting with Karen Khachanov or fifth seed Fabio Fognini.

Evans lost 6-4 6-3 6-4 to Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in round two at the Australian Open last month, but won the opening set in 36 minutes against the former world number 16 before securing the decisive break in the 11th game of the second set.

He then served out to love to maintain his 100% record from two meetings with his opponent.

"I served really well," said Evans. "The court was quicker than I thought it was going to be but it suits my game and I am happy to go through."