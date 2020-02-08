Fed Cup: Serena Williams and Sofia Kenin win as USA lead Latvia

  • From the section Tennis
Serena Williams
Williams is unbeaten in 14 Fed Cup singles matches

Serena Williams beat Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets to give the United States a 2-0 lead in their Fed Cup qualifier against Latvia.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion defeated 2017 French Open winner Ostapenko 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-3).

That came after newly-crowned Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin beat Anastasija Sevastova 6-2 6-2 in the first rubber.

"It's been a long journey. It wasn't easy," said world number seven Kenin.

"But I was super happy to come here and play with the team."

Williams added: "I'm really proud of being able to get the win for the team. I'm really excited that I was able to go through it.''

The qualifier, taking place in Everett, Washington, continues from 23:30 GMT with Kenin taking on Ostapenko in the third rubber.

The winners of the best-of-five tie will be one of 12 nations in April's new-look Fed Cup Finals.

