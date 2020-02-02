Australian Open: Gordon Reid beaten by Shingo Kunieda in men's wheelchair final

Gordon Reid (left) and Shingo Kunieda
Shingo Kunieda (right) won his first Australian Open singles title in 2007
2020 Australian Open
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February
Scot Gordon Reid's hopes of a second Australian Open wheelchair crown were thwarted by Japan's Shingo Kunieda, who won his 10th Melbourne title.

Kunieda's 6-4 6-4 victory earned him his 23rd Grand Slam singles success.

Reid, the 2016 champion, broke twice early in the first set, but Kunieda countered before making a decisive break in the ninth game.

Kunieda was an early break down in the second set but fought back again before taking victory with a forehand winner.

