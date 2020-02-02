Australian Open: Gordon Reid beaten by Shingo Kunieda in men's wheelchair final

Shingo Kunieda (right) won his first Australian Open singles title in 2007

2020 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app; Watch highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Scot Gordon Reid's hopes of a second Australian Open wheelchair crown were thwarted by Japan's Shingo Kunieda, who won his 10th Melbourne title.

Kunieda's 6-4 6-4 victory earned him his 23rd Grand Slam singles success.

Reid, the 2016 champion, broke twice early in the first set, but Kunieda countered before making a decisive break in the ninth game.

Kunieda was an early break down in the second set but fought back again before taking victory with a forehand winner.