Australian Open: 'Hearing my name will live forever,' says Andy Lapthorne after defeat

Two-time US Open winner Andy Lapthorne reached his first Australian Open final

2020 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February

Briton Andy Lapthorne said hearing cries of his name during his Australian Open quad wheelchair singles final defeat would live with him forever.

Australian Dylan Alcott made it six successive titles with a 6-0 6-4 win.

US Open champion Lapthorne, 29, said: "If there's one disabled person at home that's watching this and wondering whether to go for their dreams, we are proof down here that you should.

"Gutted to lose but it has always been about the bigger picture."

Lapthorne added: "I've been coming here for years watching Andy Murray and hearing, 'Come on Andy'. For that to be me today, that will live for me forever."