Australian Open: Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands reach mixed doubles final

  • From the section Tennis
Jamie Murray
Murray and Mattek-Sands won the US Open mixed doubles title in 2018 and 2019
2020 Australian Open
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app; Watch highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Britain's Jamie Murray moved a step closer to an eighth Grand Slam doubles title as he and Bethanie Mattek-Sands reached the Australian Open final.

Murray and American Mattek-Sands saw off Australian wild cards Astra Sharma and John-Patrick Smith 6-3 7-6 (7-4).

They will face fifth seeds Barbora Krejcikova from the Czech Republic and Croatia's Nikola Mektic on Saturday.

"There was a lot at stake. For us to be in the final is really exciting," said Murray, 33.

The Scot is chasing a sixth mixed doubles title to add to the two men's doubles majors he won at Melbourne Park and the US Open in 2016.

Murray and Mattek-Sands have already won two mixed doubles titles together, with both coming at the US Open.

