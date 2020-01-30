Australian Open: Garbine Muguruza beats Simona Halep to reach final

Garbine Muguruza won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017

Garbine Muguruza continued her recent revival by reaching the Australian Open final with a straight-set win over Romania's Simona Halep.

The unseeded Spaniard, 26, battled past the fourth seed in a tense 7-6 (10-8) 7-5 semi-final victory.

The two-time Grand Slam champion fought off four set points in the opener and twice came back from a break down in the second.

She will face American Sofia Kenin in Saturday's final.

It is Muguruza's first appearance in a Grand Slam final since she won the Wimbledon title in 2017.

Muguruza clinched victory with her second match point when a six-shot rally ended with Halep hitting a return into the net.

The way the world number 32 gritted her teeth and tightly clenched her fist as she celebrated illustrated how difficult a battle it was against the 2018 runner-up.

"I'm very excited to be in the final - it is a long way to get there," said Muguruza, who also won the French Open in 2016.

"I wasn't thinking I was down, I just thought keep going and knew I'd have an opportunity.

"I was hanging in there and fighting with all the energy I had."

More to follow.