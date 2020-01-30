Australian Open: Garbine Muguruza beats Simona Halep to reach final

By Jonathan Jurejko

BBC Sport at Melbourne Park

  • From the section Tennis
Garbine Muguruza
Garbine Muguruza won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017
2020 Australian Open
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app; Watch highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Garbine Muguruza continued her recent revival by reaching the Australian Open final with a straight-set win over Romania's Simona Halep.

The unseeded Spaniard, 26, battled past the fourth seed in a tense 7-6 (10-8) 7-5 semi-final victory.

The two-time Grand Slam champion fought off four set points in the opener and twice came back from a break down in the second.

She will face American Sofia Kenin in Saturday's final.

It is Muguruza's first appearance in a Grand Slam final since she won the Wimbledon title in 2017.

Muguruza clinched victory with her second match point when a six-shot rally ended with Halep hitting a return into the net.

The way the world number 32 gritted her teeth and tightly clenched her fist as she celebrated illustrated how difficult a battle it was against the 2018 runner-up.

"I'm very excited to be in the final - it is a long way to get there," said Muguruza, who also won the French Open in 2016.

"I wasn't thinking I was down, I just thought keep going and knew I'd have an opportunity.

"I was hanging in there and fighting with all the energy I had."

More to follow.

