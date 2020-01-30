Australian Open: Sofia Kenin beats Ashleigh Barty to make final

Sofia Kenin has won three WTA Tour titles

2020 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app; Watch highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Sofia Kenin reached her first Grand Slam final by beating a nervous top seed Ashleigh Barty in straight sets in the Australian Open semi-finals.

The 21-year-old American, seeded 14th, won 7-6 (8-6) 7-5 in sweltering conditions at Melbourne Park.

Australian Barty, aiming to become the first home woman to reach the final in 40 years, failed to convert two set points in each set.

Kenin will meet Simona Halep or Garbine Muguruza in Saturday's final.

The Florida-raised player, who was born in Russia before moving to the United States as a baby, dropped her racquet on the floor and cupped her face with both hands when Barty hit a return long.

"I'm speechless. I can't believe it. I've dreamed of this since I was five years old. I've worked so hard to get here," she said.

Kenin is the first American to reach the Australian Open final, outside of the Williams sisters, since Lindsay Davenport in 2005.

More to follow.