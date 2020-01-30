Australian Open: Joe Salisbury & Rajeev Ram reach men's doubles final

Joe Salisbury (right) teamed up with Rajeev Ram at the start of 2019

2020 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February

Britain's Joe Salisbury is through to his first Grand Slam final after he and Rajeev Ram won their men's doubles semi-final at the Australian Open.

The 11th seeds beat Alexander Bublik and Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan 4-6 6-3 6-4 on Margaret Court Arena.

Salisbury and American Ram got the decisive break at 4-4 in the final set when Bublik served five double faults.

They will face Australian pair Luke Saville and Max Purcell in Saturday's final.

Having dropped the opening set, Salisbury and Ram got the early break in the second before serving it out.

They fell 3-1 down in the decider before winning five of the last six games.