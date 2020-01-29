Australian Open: Jamie Murray & Bethanie Mattek-Sands into mixed doubles semis

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jamie Murray
The mixed doubles pair have won back-to-back US Open titles together
2020 Australian Open
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app; Watch highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Britain's Jamie Murray and American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands are through to the semi-finals of the mixed doubles at the Australian Open.

The US Open champions beat China's Saisai Zheng and Belgium's Joran Vliegen 6-3 6-4.

They saved six break points, including two while serving for the match.

It is the first time Murray has reached the last four in the mixed doubles in Melbourne but Mattek-Sands won the title in 2012 with Horia Tecau.

