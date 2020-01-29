Australian Open: Jamie Murray & Bethanie Mattek-Sands into mixed doubles semis

The mixed doubles pair have won back-to-back US Open titles together

2020 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February

Britain's Jamie Murray and American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands are through to the semi-finals of the mixed doubles at the Australian Open.

The US Open champions beat China's Saisai Zheng and Belgium's Joran Vliegen 6-3 6-4.

They saved six break points, including two while serving for the match.

It is the first time Murray has reached the last four in the mixed doubles in Melbourne but Mattek-Sands won the title in 2012 with Horia Tecau.