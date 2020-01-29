Australian Open: Simona Halep overwhelms Anett Kontaveit to make semi-finals

Simona Halep reached the Australian Open final in 2018, losing to Caroline

2020 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February

Simona Halep brilliantly took apart Anett Kontaveit in just 53 minutes to race into the Australian Open semi-finals.

Estonian Kontaveit won the first game but was never in it from that point as Halep raced to a 6-1 6-1 win.

Wimbledon champion Halep won 11 games in a row before the 28th seed managed to hold serve in the penultimate game.

The Romanian will face Garbine Muguruza or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the last four in Melbourne.

"I felt great on court. I feel strong in my legs and I knew how to play against her. I was focused in every point I played," said Halep.

