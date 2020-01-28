Australian Open 2020: Andy Lapthorne set for Melbourne opener

Andy Lapthorne won a silver medal in the quad singles at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio

2020 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app; Watch highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Andy Lapthorne heads the British challenge at the Australian Open Wheelchair Championships in Melbourne.

The men's quad singles world number one plays his American doubles partner David Wagner in his opening match of the round-robin format on Wednesday.

Reigning US Open champion Alfie Hewett competes in the wheelchair singles, as does Gordon Reid, the 2016 winner.

Jordanne Whiley returns to Australia for the first time since 2016 after making a comeback from maternity leave.

"It's our son's second birthday this week and I'm gutted to be away for that," said the 27-year-old Englishwoman. "I'm aiming for the semi-finals,"

The 27-year-old will play world number two Yui Kamiji of Japan in the women's singles before they pair team up for the doubles, having won the doubles titles in 2014 and 2015.

Australian Dylan Alcott is looking to win a sixth straight quad singles title and third consecutive doubles title with Heath Davidson.

They will play Lapthorne and Wagner, who are chasing a fourth Australian title, in a straight final on Thursday.