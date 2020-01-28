Australian Open: Britain's Joe Salisbury & American Rajeev Ram into doubles semi-finals

Joe Salisbury (right) and Rajeev Ram
Joe Salisbury (right) and Rejeev Ram took one hour 22 minutes to win their quarter-final
2020 Australian Open
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app; Watch highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Britain's Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram are through to the semi-finals of the men's doubles at the Australian Open.

The 11th seeds beat Finn Henri Kontinen and German Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4 6-4 with a break of serve in each set.

The pair, French Open quarter-finalists last year, will face Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik and Mikhail Kukushkin for a place in Sunday's final.

Fellow Briton Ken Skupski can still join Salisbury in the semi-finals.

Skupski and Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez play Australian wildcards Max Purcell and Luke Saville on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Britain's Jonny O'Mara and his partner Marcelo Arevalo from El Salvador lost 6-3 6-2 to fourth seeds Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Slovakia's Filip Polasek in the quarter-finals.

