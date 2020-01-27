Australian Open: Dominic Thiem beats Gael Monfils to reach quarter-finals

Dominic Thiem wrapped up victory over Gael Monfils in an efficient one hour 50 minutes

2020 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Fifth seed Dominic Thiem was in ruthless form as he beat Gael Monfils in straight sets to reach his first Australian Open quarter-final.

The Austrian did not face a single break point in a 6-2 6-4 6-4 win over the French 10th seed.

He will now face the winner of Monday's highly anticipated match between world number one Rafael Nadal and Australia's Nick Kyrgios.

Thiem was runner-up to Nadal in the past two French Open finals.

Against Monfils on Rod Laver Arena, Thiem controlled the match from early on, breaking in the third game. He then consistently put pressure on the Frenchman's serve, creating 14 break points while giving away very little on his own serve.

The 26-year-old dropped just four points on his serve in the third set, serving out the victory to love.

His celebrations had been briefly put on hold when he thought he had sealed the win with an ace, only for the replay to show it was out.

But he took it on his second serve when Monfils netted a forehand, summing up an erratic performance by the 33-year-old Frenchman, who made 32 unforced errors and has now lost six out of six meetings with the Austrian.

"I think that I played my best match so far of this Australian Open. A very, very good feeling," Thiem said.

"The score looks way easier than the match was. I think I was lucky to make an early break in each set and then was managing to hold my serve well. I'm so happy because I'm for the first time in the quarter-finals here."