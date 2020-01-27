Australian Open: Britain's Joe Salisbury into men's doubles fourth round

Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Raj
Joe Salisbury (right) and Rajeev Ram also reached the last eight at the French Open last year
2020 Australian Open
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Britain's Joe Salisbury and his American partner Rajeev Ram reached the quarter-finals of the men's doubles at the Australian Open.

The 11th seeds beat sixth seeds Horacio Zeballos of Argentina and Spain's Marcel Granollers 6-4 7-6 (13-11).

They will face Italian Simone Bolelli and Frenchman Benoit Paire or Henri Kontinen and Jan-Lennard Struff next.

Later on Monday, Briton Ken Skupski and Santiago Gonzalez take on 16th seeds Austin Krajicek and Franko Skugor.

