Australian Open: Jamie Murray & Bethanie Mattek-Sands into mixed doubles second round

  • From the section Tennis
Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands
Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands won the US Open mixed doubles title together in 2018 and 2019
2020 Australian Open
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands won a heated mixed doubles first-round match against Barbora Strycova and Marcelo Melo which featured a 10-minute delay over a disputed umpire's call.

Strycova called a decision "a joke" as the players argued in the second game of the match.

Murray and Mattek-Sands went on to win 3-6 6-4 10-7 against the top seeds.

In the men's doubles, Britain's Jonny O'Mara and Argentine Marcelo Arevalo are through to the quarter-finals.

They beat Australian seventh seeds John Peers and Michael Venus 6-4 7-6 (9-7).

