Coco Gauff knocked out of Australian Open by Sofia Kenin

By Jonathan Jurejko

BBC Sport at Melbourne Park

  • From the section Tennis
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff had beaten 2019 Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka in the previous round
2020 Australian Open
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Teenage phenomenon Coco Gauff missed out on her first Grand Slam quarter-final as fellow American Sofia Kenin fought back to win in the Australian Open fourth round.

Gauff, 15, lost 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-0 to the 14th seed in Melbourne.

She showed all her undoubted quality in the first set, but tired in the third as Kenin wore her down.

Kenin will face either Tunisia's Ons Jabeur or China's Wang Qiang in the last eight.

After a warm embrace at the net, both players broke out in tears following an intense battle on Melbourne Arena.

Kenin, 21, dropped her racquet and cupped her face with both hands after taking her second match point to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final.

An emotional Gauff received a standing ovation as she walked off the court, understandably disappointed at the manner of her defeat but with the likelihood of much better moments ahead of her.

"I was just fighting," Kenin said. "She played some good points at crucial moments but I just had to calm down and relax."

Sofia Kenin celebrates winning a point against Coco Gauff at the Australian Open
Sofia Kenin took five of her 12 break point chances against Gauff

