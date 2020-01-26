Australian Open: Milos Raonic dominates Marin Cilic to make last eight

Milos Raonic's best result at the Australian Open was reaching the semi-finals in 2016 when he lost to Andy Murray

2020 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February

Milos Raonic moved past 2018 finalist Marin Cilic in straight sets to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals.

The 29-year-old Canadian won 6-4 6-3 7-5 at Melbourne Park.

Both players are known for their firepower but Raonic, seeded 32nd, dominated the Croat throughout with almost double the number of winners and 35 aces compared to Cilic's five.

He will play defending champion Novak Djokovic or Argentine Diego Schwartzman in the last eight.

Unseeded Cilic did have two set points when leading 5-4 in the third set but Raonic saved them and then broke his opponent in the next game before serving out the win.