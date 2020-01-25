Australian Open: Gael Monfils beats Ernests Gulbis to make fourth round

Gael Monfils' best performance at the Australian Open was reaching the quarter-finals in 2016

2020 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February

Gael Monfils reached the Australian Open fourth round by beating Latvian qualifier Ernests Gulbis in straight sets.

The 10th seed won 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 6-3 in Melbourne.

Monfils converted five of his nine break points and was much more controlled than Gulbis, who committed 52 unforced errors compared to the Frenchman's 22.

He will play fifth seed Dominic Thiem or Taylor Fritz in the last 16.