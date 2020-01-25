Australian Open: Gael Monfils beats Ernests Gulbis to make fourth round

  • From the section Tennis
Gael Monfils
Gael Monfils' best performance at the Australian Open was reaching the quarter-finals in 2016
2020 Australian Open
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Gael Monfils reached the Australian Open fourth round by beating Latvian qualifier Ernests Gulbis in straight sets.

The 10th seed won 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 6-3 in Melbourne.

Monfils converted five of his nine break points and was much more controlled than Gulbis, who committed 52 unforced errors compared to the Frenchman's 22.

He will play fifth seed Dominic Thiem or Taylor Fritz in the last 16.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you