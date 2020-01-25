Australian Open: Coco Gauff, Roger Federer & Novak Djokovic in action

Coco Gauff was born in March 2004, by which time Roger Federer had already become world number one and won two of his 20 Grand Slam titles

2020 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Teenage phenomenon Coco Gauff says she will go into her Australian Open last-16 match against Sofia Kenin with a "huge" confidence boost after beating 2019 champion Naomi Osaka.

The 15-year-old American will reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final if she beats 14th seed Kenin on Sunday.

Roger Federer takes on Hungary's Marton Fucsovics, while defending champion Novak Djokovic meets Diego Schwartzman.

Australian world number one Ashleigh Barty plays American Alison Riske.

Sunday's order of play on Rod Laver Arena Day session starts at 11:00 local time (00:00 GMT) Maria Sakkari (Gre) [22] v Petra Kvitova (Cze) [7] Diego Schwartzman (Arg) [24] v Novak Djokovic (Ser) [2] Night session starts at 19:00 local time (08:00 GMT) Ashleigh Barty (Aus) [1] v Alison Riske (US) [18] Martin Fucsovics (Hun) v Roger Federer (Swi) [3]

Relaxed Gauff enjoying having 'more fun'

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Honestly, like, what is my life?' - Gauff

Gauff has become a global star since announcing her arrival with a victory over seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams at Wimbledon, where 'Cocomania' ensued as she went on to reach the last 16.

The Florida teenager's first appearance at her home Grand Slam two months later fell flat, however, as she struggled to cope with the intense scrutiny at the US Open.

That culminated in an error-strewn performance in the third round against Osaka, who warmed hearts by consoling her young rival when Gauff broke into tears after a one-sided defeat.

The pair met again at Melbourne Park on Friday, Gauff responding with an assured performance to beat an out-of-sorts Osaka 6-4 6-3 in just 67 minutes.

"I learned a lot from that US Open. Not even just playing against Naomi, but the whole tournament," said Gauff, who meets Kenin at about 03:30 GMT on Melbourne Arena.

"I think I was on edge. I had the three-setters in the first two rounds of the US Open and I think that was just dealing with all of the media.

"I feel like now I'm more playing, just having fun. Winning is a cherry on top, but I'm honestly having a lot of fun on the court, even in those tight situations."

Will Federer have recovered from Millman epic?

Roger Federer fought for four hours and three minutes to beat John Millman

Federer, 38, plays last on Rod Laver Arena against world number 67 Fucsovics, giving the Swiss third seed additional time to recover from his late-night epic against Australian John Millman.

The six-time champion, who last won the title in 2018, fought back from 8-4 down in the final set tie-break to see off Millman after more than four hours on court.

Federer trailed by a set and then led two sets to one, eventually sealing a five-set win at 00:50 local time in Melbourne.

"It's very gruelling and, at times, very disappointing, that you are in situations where you get broken in the fifth or you're down in the super breaker," Federer said.

"That's when you really start wondering: 'Why couldn't I close this match earlier?'"

Second seed Djokovic, 32, has so far looked as comfortable as ever at a venue where he has lost just three matches in the past 10 years.

After dropping a set in his opening match against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff, the record seven-time champion has breezed past Japanese opponents Tatsuma Ito and Yoshihito Nishioka.

The Serb dropped just six points on serve in a 6-3 6-2 6-2 win against Nishioka.

"That's probably as best as my serve can actually be in the moment, which I'm very pleased with," Djokovic said.

"It allows me to go quicker through my games and win more dominantly my service games and put additional pressure on the service games of my opponents.

"That's definitely something that's useful going towards the second week of the Grand Slam."

Barty out to avenge Wimbledon loss

Ashleigh Barty made the quarter-finals of the Australian Open in 2019

Barty, 23, continues her quest to become the first home player to win an Australian Open singles title in 42 years.

The Queenslander faces 29-year-old Riske, who knocked her out of Wimbledon last year, on Laver.

Barty has won all six sets at Melbourne Park, dropping just 12 games, since losing the first of her opening match against Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko.

"That Wimbledon defeat is a match that I didn't want to think about really," said Barty, who had won her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros a month earlier.

"For me, it was the end of a long trip. I felt like I was pretty tired. It had been a massive few months away from home."

Elsewhere, Chinese 27th seed Wang Qiang tries to back up her stunning win over American great Serena Williams when she meets Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on Margaret Court Arena at about 05:00 GMT.