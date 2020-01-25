Australian Open: Jamie Murray & Neal Skupski beaten in final-set tie-break

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski played their first Grand Slam together at Wimbledon last year

2020 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski have been knocked out of the Australian Open men's doubles, losing a final-set tie-break to American pairing Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson.

The British 14th seeds saved six match points but eventually lost 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (14-12) in the second round.

There was better news for Neal's brother Ken who teamed up with Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez to beat second seeds Marcelo Melo and Lukasz Kubot 7-5 7-6 (7-4) and reach the third round.

Another Briton to go through was Joe Salisbury who won alongside American Rajeev Ram. The 11th seeds defeated Tennys Sandgren and Jackson Withrow 6-3 6-3.