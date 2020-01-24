Australian Open: Roger Federer beats John Millman in final-set tie-break

From the section

2020 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February

Six-time champion Roger Federer survived a huge scare to beat unseeded Australian John Millman 10-8 in a final-set tie-break and reach the Australian Open fourth round.

The Swiss world number three won 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 4-6 7-6 (10-8) in an epic that lasted four hours three minutes.

Federer, 38, trailed 8-4 in the deciding tie-break - but won six points in a row to progress.

He will face Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in the fourth round.

