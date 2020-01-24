Australian Open: Teenager Coco Gauff stuns defending champion Naomi Osaka

2020 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

American teenager Coco Gauff stunned defending champion Naomi Osaka in straight sets to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The 15-year-old excelled in the Rod Laver Arena and won 6-3 6-4.

Osaka won the pair's only previous meeting at last year's US Open, but it was Gauff who was victorious in Melbourne, winning in 67 minutes.

"I don't know where that came from," the American said after the match. "Honestly, like, what is my life?"

"Two years ago I lost in the first round in juniors and now I'm here," Gauff added.

"I was telling myself one point at a time and keep fighting. You never know what happens on this court."

Gauff will play either China's Zhang Shaui or American Sofia Kenin in the fourth round.

