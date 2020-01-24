Australian Open: Jamie Murray & Neal Skupski reach second round of men's doubles

  • From the section Tennis
Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski
Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski reached the semi-finals of last year's US Open
2020 Australian Open
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski won their men's doubles first-round match at the Australian Open.

The British pairing defeated Canada's Vasek Pospisil and Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 6-4 6-4.

Murray and Skupski, seeded 14th, will play Americans Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey in the second round.

They were due to play on Thursday but the match was postponed because of the delay caused by mud and dust on the outside courts.

