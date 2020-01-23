Australian Open: Joe Salisbury beats fellow Briton Dan Evans in doubles

Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram are the 11th seeds

2020 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Joe Salisbury got the better of fellow Briton Dan Evans as he progressed to the second round of the Australian Open men's doubles alongside Rajeev Ram.

Salisbury and American Ram, the 11th seeds, beat Evans and Australian John-Patrick Smith 6-1 7-6 (7-3).

Britain's Luke Bambridge and Japanese partner Ben McLachlan lost 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 to Bruno Soares and Mate Pavic.

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski's opening match was postponed until Friday due to courts needing to be cleaned.

Play was delayed on the outside courts because they had to be power-washed after dust and mud fell with the rain in a storm in Melbourne on Wednesday.