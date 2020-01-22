Dan Evans: British number one set to skip Olympics

Evans, right being applauded by captain Leon Smith, has played 25 Davis Cup singles rubbers for Great Britain since making his debut in 2009

British number one Dan Evans says he would prefer to miss the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and concentrate on the hard court season in the the United States.

The 29-year-old, who is at a career-high world ranking of 32, insists his stance is not a lack of enthusiasm for representing Great Britain.

"I think everyone should represent their country for the Davis Cup, Fed Cup and ATP Cup but the Olympics is sort of an individual event," he said.

"I'm not sure I'll be going to Japan."

The Olympics run from 24 July to 9 August and the tennis event, which has 64 players in singles, does not carry prize money or ranking points.

The US hard court season is made up of several events running from late July to the US Open which starts with qualifying from 24 August.

"First and foremost I have to take care of myself and my life rather than maybe taking time out - there's some good tournaments on at that point," he added.

"I probably won't do it because of certain situations. I don't have long to play as well so I probably won't go over to Japan."

Evans declined a place in Britain's team for Rio 2016 after being offered a role following a spate of injury withdrawals.

He was beaten 6-4 6-3 6-4 by Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in his second-round match at the Australian Open on Wednesday.