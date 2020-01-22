Australian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas into third round after opponent withdraws

  • From the section Tennis
stefanos tsitsipas
Stefanos Tsitsipas was a semi-finalist at the Australian Open in 2019
2020 Australian Open
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the Australian Open third round after opponent Philipp Kohlschreiber withdrew injured.

Organisers said the 36-year-old German had a muscle strain.

Greece's Tsitsipas, 21, will face Canadian Milos Raonic or Cristian Garin of Chile in the third round.

Among the men in second-round action on Wednesday at Melbourne Park are defending champion Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Britain's Dan Evans.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you