Australian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas into third round after opponent withdraws

Stefanos Tsitsipas was a semi-finalist at the Australian Open in 2019

2020 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February

Sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the Australian Open third round after opponent Philipp Kohlschreiber withdrew injured.

Organisers said the 36-year-old German had a muscle strain.

Greece's Tsitsipas, 21, will face Canadian Milos Raonic or Cristian Garin of Chile in the third round.

Among the men in second-round action on Wednesday at Melbourne Park are defending champion Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Britain's Dan Evans.