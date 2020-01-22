Australian Open: Defending champion Naomi Osaka reaches last 32 in Melbourne

From the section

Naomi Osaka won the US Open in 2018 and Australian Open in 2019

2020 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka moved into the last 32 at the Australian Open with a straight-sets win over China's Saisai Zheng.

The Japanese third seed took one hour 20 minutes to see off the world number 42 6-2 6-4 on Margaret Court Arena.

Osaka, 22, now faces a potential third-round meeting with US teenager Coco Gauff, who plays Sorana Cirstea later.

American 14th seed Sofia Kenin also progressed against compatriot Ann Li, beating the wildcard 6-1 6-3.