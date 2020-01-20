Australian Open: Johanna Konta's first-round match postponed because of heavy rain

Some matches on the outside courts had to be rescheduled because of heavy rain on Monday

2020 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

British number one Johanna Konta's first-round match at the Australian Open has been pushed back to Tuesday after heavy rain disrupted play on the opening day in Melbourne.

Konta, 28, was supposed to play Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on Monday.

Tournament organisers cancelled the outside matches which had not already started at 19:10 local time.

Britain's Kyle Edmund is still waiting to see if his match against Serb Dusan Lajovic will be postponed.

Edmund, 25, was leading 5-2 when they were forced off court at about 15:30 local time (04:30 BST).

Seventeen of the first-round matches supposed to be played at Melbourne Park on Monday were cancelled.

Organisers appear to be waiting to see if the conditions improve before calling off the matches which were started but not finished before the rain deluge.

Play has not been affected on Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and Melbourne Arena - the site's three show courts which have retractable roofs.

Earlier, British number one Dan Evans did complete his match on the outside court 14 to reach the second round.

The 29-year-old, seeded 30th, fought back from two sets down for the first time in his career to beat American Mackenzie McDonald.