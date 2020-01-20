Australian Open: Coco Gauff beats Venus Williams again to advance

Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff beat Venus Williams during a fairytale run to the last 16 at Wimbledon last year
2020 Australian Open
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

American 15-year-old Coco Gauff proved last year's victory over Venus Williams was no fluke when she beat the seven-time Grand Slam champion once again to reach the Australian Open second round.

Gauff announced her arrival last July with victory over her "idol" Williams, 39, in the Wimbledon first round.

And just like last time, she did it in straight sets, winning 7-6 (7-5) 6-3.

Gauff's celebrations were slightly delayed because she did not realise the final point had been given her way.

"That was really difficult. She played really well and I was really nervous for today's match - I was a bit shocked when I saw the draw, but glad I was able to get through it," said Gauff, who was making her Australian Open debut.

"I am feeling great. I really like this court and really like this crowd."

Gauff will play Romanian world number 74 Sorana Cirstea next.

