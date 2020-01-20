Australian Open: Dan Evans fights back to reach second round

By Jonathan Jurejko

BBC Sport at Melbourne Park

  • From the section Tennis
Dan Evans
Dan Evans is at a career-high ranking of 32 in the world
2020 Australian Open
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

British number one Dan Evans had to do it the hard way to win his Australian Open first-round match, fighting back to beat American Mackenzie McDonald in a five-set scrap.

Evans, playing his first Grand Slam as a seeded player, was tight as he lost the opening two sets.

But the 30th seed settled down to win 3-6 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-3 in Melbourne.

Fellow Britons Johanna Konta and Kyle Edmund play later on the opening day of the first Grand Slam of the year.

More to follow.

