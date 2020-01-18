Australian Open: British number one Dan Evans says he's 'pretty fit' after Henman comments

Evans won three of his four matches at the ATP Cup where Henman was Britain's captain

2020 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February

British number one Dan Evans says he is happy with his physical condition after Tim Henman suggested he should "miss a few meals" if he wants to break into the world's top 20 players.

Evans, 29, has leapt up the rankings to be seeded for the first time at a Grand Slam in next week's Australian Open.

Henman made the comment after captaining Britain at the ATP Cup, where Evans was the team's best player.

"I'm pretty fit, it's just how I look I guess," said Evans, seeded 30th.

Former world number four Henman, who made a return to top-level tennis after being chosen by Andy Murray to lead Britain, bonded well with Evans during the inaugural tournament held in Australia, where they were beaten by the hosts in the quarter-finals.

Evans won three of his four matches, including impressive victories over Belgium world number 11 David Goffin and Australia's world number 18 Alex de Minaur.

That prompted Henman to say the world number 33 had the ability to break into the top 20 if he looks after himself better off the court.

"Just because you were a good tennis player doesn't mean you're an expert in all fields," Evans told BBC Sport.

"Tim has plenty of opinions, that was his opinion on this subject and I'll leave him to it."

Nevertheless, Evans said he still wants to lean on Henman, who had a similar playing style, in the future after their success together at the ATP Cup.

"If I see him I'll ask him stuff, he was really good and a big help," Evans added.