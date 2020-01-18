Australian Open: Defending champion Naomi Osaka doesn't see herself as 'top player'

Osaka did not reach a Grand Slam quarter-final - at the French Open, Wimbledon or US Open - following her Australian Open win last year

Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka says she still does not see herself as a "top player" despite preparing to defend her Australian Open title next week.

The 22-year-old, who won her first major at the US Open in 2018, is seeded third in Melbourne.

"It's funny, you guys tell me this top player thing and I never really see it like that," said Osaka.

The Japanese starts against unseeded Czech Marie Bouzkova on Monday.

Osaka's maiden Grand Slam victory in New York was the standout moment of her rapid rise in 2018.

She won her first WTA title at Indian Wells in March and, on the back of her US Open win, climbed into the world's top five after being ranked 72nd in January.

"I still feel like Indian Wells was two weeks ago, 2018 Indian Wells. It's really weird," said a smiling Osaka, who became the first player since American Jennifer Capriati in 2001 to follow her maiden Grand Slam win immediately with another triumph when she claimed last year's Australian Open in Melbourne.

But she was unable to match those heights during the rest of 2019, which she describes as the toughest year of her life as she struggled to cope with the expectation her previous results had created.

"I guess just before everything (the success), if I lost it wouldn't be an article. Now if I lose there's news. It was tough adjusting to that," she said.

"I think I'm definitely more relaxed now compared to the US Open.

"I learned a lot there, just in a way of handling my nerves and what to expect. I'm glad I was able to experience everything that I experienced.

"I think heading into this tournament, I'll be more prepared."