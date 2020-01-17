Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski out in Adelaide International semi-finals

Jamie Murray (left) won the Australian Open men's doubles alongside Bruno Soares in 2016 but now partners fellow Briton Neal Skupski (right)

2020 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Britain's Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski have been beaten in the semi-final of the Adelaide International.

The pair lost 5-7 6-3 15-13 to fourth seeds Filip Polasek and Ivan Dodig in a match that lasted one hour 49 minutes.

Britain's Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeec Ram lost 6-3 6-4 to Manuel Gonzalez and Frabrice Martin in the other semi-final.

The Australian Open begins in Melbourne on Monday. The men's doubles draw will take place during the first week.