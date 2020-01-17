Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski out in Adelaide International semi-finals
|2020 Australian Open
|Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.
Britain's Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski have been beaten in the semi-final of the Adelaide International.
The pair lost 5-7 6-3 15-13 to fourth seeds Filip Polasek and Ivan Dodig in a match that lasted one hour 49 minutes.
Britain's Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeec Ram lost 6-3 6-4 to Manuel Gonzalez and Frabrice Martin in the other semi-final.
The Australian Open begins in Melbourne on Monday. The men's doubles draw will take place during the first week.