Australian Open 2020: What happens when tennis greats call it a day?

  • From the section Tennis
Caroline Wozniacki with the Australian Open trophy in 2018
Caroline Wozniacki won the Australian Open in 2018
2020 Australian Open
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki will retire after the Australian Open, calling time on her playing career before she turns 30.

The 2018 Australian Open champion, who won 30 WTA singles titles, plans to focus on her life away from tennis and hopes to start a family.

At 29, it is an early departure for the Dane, who is ranked inside the world's top 40.

But how much do you remember about other tennis stars who decided to hang up their racquet at an early age?

Take our quiz below to find out...

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you