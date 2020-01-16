Australian Open 2020: Britain's Samantha Murray Sharan out in qualifying

Samantha Murray Sharan reached a career-high 165th in the world in 2013

2020 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February

Britain's Samantha Murray Sharan was knocked out in the first round of Australian Open qualifying by China's Yue Yuan.

The 32-year-old world number 217 won the opening set but lost 2-6 6-4 6-4.

Canada's former Australian Open semi-finalist Eugenie Bouchard progressed with a 6-3 6-1 victory over Australia's Maddison Inglis.

Meanwhile, in the men's draw, Belgian Steve Darcis played the final match of his career in a first-round defeat.

The 35-year-old, who beat Rafael Nadal in the 2013 Wimbledon first round, lost 7-5 7-5 to France's Elliot Benchetrit.

"A wonderful page in my life turns," said Darcis on Twitter following his exit.

"Thank you all for your support and thank you also to those who by demolishing me made me stronger."