Australian Open 2020: Coco Gauff to play Venus Williams, Johanna Konta faces Jabeur

2020 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

American teenager Coco Gauff will again face Venus Williams in the first round of a Grand Slam after the pair were drawn together at the Australian Open.

Gauff, 15, announced her arrival on the biggest stage by beating 39-year-old Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam singles winner, at Wimbledon in July.

Britain's Johanna Konta, seeded 12th, will play Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.

In the men's draw, British 30th seed Dan Evans meets American Mackenzie McDonald in Melbourne.

Evans, 29, is playing in his first Slam as Britain's leading male player and could face Serbia's defending champion Novak Djokovic in the third round.

Djokovic, who is aiming for a record-extending eighth title, does not have the easiest opener after being drawn against Germany's world number 37 Jan-Lennard Struff.

The first Grand Slam of the year begins on Monday.

More to follow.