Dan Evans & Kyle Edmund lose Adelaide and Auckland quarter-final matches

  • From the section Tennis
Kyle Edmund
Edmund reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open two years ago
2020 Australian Open
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

British duo Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund were both beaten at the quarter-final stage of different warm-up events for the Australian Open.

Evans got to the last eight of the Adelaide International before losing 6-4 3-6 6-3 to Russian Andrey Rublev.

Edmund suffered a 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-5) defeat by American John Isner at the Auckland Classic in New Zealand.

Isner's serve was key as he sent down 25 aces during the match and had a first serve percentage of 75%.

The Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of the year - takes place between 20 January and 2 February.

