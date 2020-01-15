Heather Watson reaches Hobart International quarter-finals

Heather Watson's world ranking is 101 but she has been as high as 38

Britain's Heather Watson reached the quarter-finals at the Hobart International by defeating France's Fiona Ferro in straight sets.

The 27-year-old won 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 in one hour and 52 minutes.

British number two Watson, ranked 101 in the world, has already had to play two qualifying rounds at an event she won in 2015.

She faces another former champion, Belgium's Elise Mertens, in the last eight on Thursday.

Watson edged a tight opening set in a tie-break after dropping her serve late in the set.

She broke Ferro's serve in the eighth game of the second set before serving it out for the victory.