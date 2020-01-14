Australian Open: Harriet Dart only Briton to reach second round of qualifying

Harriet Dart qualified for the Australian Open in 2019

2020 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Harriet Dart was the only Briton to make it through to the second round of qualifying for the Australian Open.

Dart, ranked 169, needed just 75 minutes to beat Bulgaria's world number 194 Elitsa Kostova 6-4 6-1.

She will face American 15th seed Nicole Gibbs next.

There were defeats for Liam Broady, Jay Clarke and Nakitha Bains on the opening day of qualifying in Melbourne, where the effect of bushfires on air quality was again a significant concern.

Broady was thrashed 6-3 6-0 by Belarusian Ilya Ivashka while Clarke fell 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 6-2 to Blaz Kavcic of Slovenia.

In the women's competition, Bains lost 6-2 6-2 to Russian Valeria Savinykh.