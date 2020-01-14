Dan Evans reaches Adelaide quarter-finals & Kyle Edmund wins in Auckland

  • From the section Tennis
Dan Evans
Britain's Dan Evans is at a career-high 31st in the world rankings

British number one Dan Evans beat Alexander Bublik to reach the quarter finals of the Adelaide International.

Evans needed just 75 minutes to beat Kazakhstan's Bublik 7-5 6-2.

The Briton, who will be seeded at a Grand Slam for the first time when the Australian Open begins on 20 January, will face either Russia's Andrey Rublev or American Sam Querrey next.

Elsewhere, Britain's Kyle Edmund claimed his first victory of the year at the Auckland Open.

Edmund, who has slipped to 67 in the world rankings, beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich 6-2 4-6 6-3.

He will play either Italy's Andreas Seppi or French seventh seed Adrian Mannarino in the second round.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you