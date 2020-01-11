Australian Open: Bianca Andreescu withdraws with a knee injury

Bianca Andreescu beat Serena Williams to win the US Open in 2019

2020 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February

US Open champion Bianca Andreescu has withdrawn from the Australian Open in Melbourne as she continues her recovery from a knee injury.

The Canadian, ranked fourth in the world, picked up the injury at the season-ending WTA Finals in October.

Andreescu beat Serena Williams at Flushing Meadows in September to win her maiden Grand Slam title.

"I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body," the 19-year-old wrote on Twitter.

"I feel better and stronger every day but the Australian Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process."

Andreescu reached the second round in Melbourne in 2019.