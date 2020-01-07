ATP Cup: Great Britain beat Moldova to keep hopes alive

Dan Evans celebrated with his British team-mates, who are led by Tim Henman, after clinching the tie

Great Britain gave themselves the chance of reaching the ATP Cup quarter-finals by sweeping aside Moldova in their final group tie in Sydney.

Knowing defeat would mean elimination, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans won their singles against Alexander Cozbinov and Radu Albot to clinch victory.

Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury sealed a 3-0 win with a 6-2 6-2 success over Albot and Cozbinov in the doubles.

Britain will qualify if Belgium beat Bulgaria 2-1 later on Tuesday.

The ATP Cup is a new 24-nation knockout tournament that has been set up by the men's professional tour to kick off the 2020 season.

It features six groups of four teams, who each play three round-robin ties in an event played in three Australian cities - Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.

The six group winners, plus the best two runners-up, will progress to the quarter-finals.

GB have beaten Belgium, but lost to Bulgaria in their opening tie on Friday.