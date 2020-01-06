Brisbane International: Joahnna Konta loses to Barbora Strycova in first round

This is the third time Barbora Strycova has beaten Johanna Konta

Britain's Johanna Konta is out of the Brisbane International after losing in three sets to Barbora Strycova in the first round in Australia.

World number 14 Konta, 28, forced a decider after Strycova had dominated the opening set - but the Czech eventually won 6-2 3-6 6-3.

Konta has not beaten Strycova, ranked 33rd, in three attempts, including in the 2019 Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Strycova, 33, will play Alison Riske or Karolina Muchova in the second round.