Venus Williams pulls out of Brisbane International event

Williams reached the final of the Australian Open in 2017, losing in straight sets to sister Serena

Former world number one Venus Williams has withdrawn from the season-opening Brisbane International after suffering an "unexpected setback" in training.

The 39-year-old, who won the last of her seven Grand Slam singles titles in 2008, hopes to play in Adelaide before the Australian Open on 20 January.

A replacement for the world number 52 will be announced on Thursday.

World number one Ashleigh Barty and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka are among a strong field.

The tournament begins on 6 January.