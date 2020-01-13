Australian Open 2020: How to follow on BBC TV, radio and online
- From the section Tennis
|Australian Open 2020
|Venue: Melbourne Park, Australia Dates: 20 January - 2 February
|Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC TV and online from 25 January and follow live commentaries of the key matches on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website and app.
BBC Sport brings you live radio and text coverage plus TV highlights of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra has live commentary every day from 07:00 GMT, plus commentaries on other key matches during the fortnight, while the BBC Sport website and app will also have live texts, live scores, reports and analysis throughout.
Television highlights start on Saturday, 25 January.
BBC coverage times
Times are GMT and subject to late changes. Further commentaries will be announced each day once the order of play is confirmed.
Monday, 20 January
First round
07:00-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Tuesday, 21 January
First round
07:00-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Wednesday, 22 January
Second round
07:00-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Thursday, 23 January
Second round
07:00-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Friday, 24 January
Third round
07:00-12:55, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Saturday, 25 January
Third round
08:30-12:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
13:15-14:45, highlights - BBC Two
Sunday, 26 January
Fourth round
08:30-12:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
13:00-14:30, highlights - BBC Two
Monday, 27 January
Fourth round
08:30, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
13:45-14:45, highlights - BBC Two
Tuesday, 28 January
Quarter-finals
08:30, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
13:45-14:45, highlights - BBC Two
Wednesday, 29 January
Quarter-finals
08:30, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
13:45-14:45, highlights - BBC Two
Thursday, 30 January
Singles semi-finals
08:30, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
13:45-14:45, highlights - BBC Two
Friday, 31 January
Men's singles semi-finals and women's doubles final
08:30, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
13:45-14:45, highlights - BBC Two
Saturday, 1 February
Women's final
08:30, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
13:00-14:30, highlights - BBC Two
Sunday, 2 February
Men's singles and doubles final
08:30, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
13:00-14:30, highlights - BBC Two
Catch-up
You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving fast and easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports, schedules and videos, as well as highlights of the day's action. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.