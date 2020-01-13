Australian Open 2020: How to follow on BBC TV, radio and online

Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic will seek to retain their Australian Open titles

Australian Open 2020 Venue: Melbourne Park, Australia Dates: 20 January - 2 February Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC TV and online from 25 January and follow live commentaries of the key matches on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website and app.

BBC Sport brings you live radio and text coverage plus TV highlights of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra has live commentary every day from 07:00 GMT, plus commentaries on other key matches during the fortnight, while the BBC Sport website and app will also have live texts, live scores, reports and analysis throughout.

Television highlights start on Saturday, 25 January.

BBC coverage times

Times are GMT and subject to late changes. Further commentaries will be announced each day once the order of play is confirmed.

Monday, 20 January

First round

07:00-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Tuesday, 21 January

First round

07:00-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Wednesday, 22 January

Second round

07:00-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Thursday, 23 January

Second round

07:00-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Friday, 24 January

Third round

07:00-12:55, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Saturday, 25 January

Third round

08:30-12:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

13:15-14:45, highlights - BBC Two

Sunday, 26 January

Fourth round

08:30-12:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

13:00-14:30, highlights - BBC Two

Monday, 27 January

Fourth round

08:30, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

13:45-14:45, highlights - BBC Two

Tuesday, 28 January

Quarter-finals

08:30, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

13:45-14:45, highlights - BBC Two

Wednesday, 29 January

Quarter-finals

08:30, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

13:45-14:45, highlights - BBC Two

Thursday, 30 January

Singles semi-finals

08:30, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

13:45-14:45, highlights - BBC Two

Friday, 31 January

Men's singles semi-finals and women's doubles final

08:30, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

13:45-14:45, highlights - BBC Two

Saturday, 1 February

Women's final

08:30, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

13:00-14:30, highlights - BBC Two

Sunday, 2 February

Men's singles and doubles final

08:30, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

13:00-14:30, highlights - BBC Two

Catch-up

You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving fast and easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports, schedules and videos, as well as highlights of the day's action. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.