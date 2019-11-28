Former Wimbledon champion Sania Mirza to return to tennis after two-year maternity break

Sania Mirza (right) won three successive Grand Slam titles, including at Wimbledon in 2015 in partnership with Martina Hingis

Former Wimbledon doubles champion Sania Mirza will return to competitive tennis in January, two years after taking a break to have a baby.

The Indian will play at the Hobart International in Australia alongside Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine.

Mirza, 33, gave birth to her first child with former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik in October 2018.

In 2015 she won Wimbledon with Swiss player Martina Hingis, then went on to win the US and Australian Opens.

Mirza became the first Indian to win a WTA singles title in in 2005, before injury forced her to concentrate on doubles.

A former world number one in doubles, Mirza also won three Grand Slams in mixed. She plans to partner American Rajeev Ram at the Australian Open in Melbourne.