Judy Murray to receive UK Coaching lifetime achievement award

Judy Murray takes part in a coaching session with her son Jamie, a Grand Slam doubles champion

Judy Murray says it is a "massive honour" to be given a lifetime achievement award by UK Coaching for her services to tennis.

Murray, mother of Grand Slam-winners Andy and Jamie, has been coaching for 30 years, including a stint as Great Britain's Fed Cup captain.

Most recently, the 60-year-old has invested her own money to launch the Miss-Hits tennis programme to teach girls worldwide to play the sport.

The ceremony is in London next month.

Murray said: "Having started as a volunteer at Dunblane Sports Club when my kids were toddlers, I've experienced every step of the coaching journey from local community club right up to Grand Slams, Olympics and Fed Cup, so I understand the importance of having great coaches at every stage and every level of the game."