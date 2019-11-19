Davis Cup finals 2019: France survive scare to beat Japan
-
- From the section Tennis
|2019 Davis Cup finals
|Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid Dates: 18-24 November
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from Wednesday, 20 November; Live text coverage on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for Live Guide.
French pair Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert came from behind to win a deciding doubles tie in a 2-1 victory over Japan at the Davis Cup finals.
The Australian Open champions beat Ben McLachlan and Yasutaka Uchiyama 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 7-5 in a dramatic third set.
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beat Uchiyama 6-2 6-1 in the opening singles match before world number 10 Gael Monfils lost 7-5 6-2 to Yoshihito Nishioka.
Last year's runners-up France take on Serbia on Thursday.
On a more positive note for Japan, leading singles player Kei Nishikori, who was ranked eighth in the world in October when he underwent surgery on his right elbow, posted a video of himself on social media holding a racquet "for the first time" since picking up the injury.
Elsewhere in Group E, the Netherlands - Great Britain's opponents on Wednesday - lost 2-1 to Kazakhstan after Robin Haase and Jean-Julien Rojer were beaten 6-4 7-6 (7-2) in the deciding doubles match by Alexander Bublik and Mikhail Kukushkin.
Haase, ranked 163rd in the world, had earlier come from behind to beat Bublik 7-5 3-6 7-6 (7-5) in his singles match after Dutch compatriot Botic van de Zandschulp lost 6-2 6-2 to Kukushkin.
And in Group C, Argentina beat Chile 2-0 thanks to victories from Guido Pella and Diego Schwartzman in both singles matches.
Pella, ranked 25th in the world, beat Nicolas Jarry 6-4 6-3 in the opening match of the day on centre court before Schwartzman's 6-2 6-2 win over Cristian Garin.
"It's the end of the season but I think I played one of the best matches for sure of the year, maybe in my career," said Schwartzman. "I think Guido [Pella] helped me a lot to be more confident and I played unreal tennis."
- Live scores, schedule and results
- Alerts: Get tennis news sent to your phone
- What you need to know about new format
The new format
Eighteen nations are split into six groups of three, with the group winners and two best-placed runners-up progressing to the quarter-finals.
The two semi-finals will be played on Saturday, 23 November with the two winners going through to the final on Sunday, 24 November.
|The six groups
|Group A: France, Serbia, Japan
|Group B: Croatia, Spain, Russia
|Group C: Argentina, Germany, Chile
|Group D: Belgium, Australia, Colombia
|Group E: Great Britain, Kazakhstan, Netherlands
|Group F: United States, Italy, Canada
|Which of the world's top 20 are playing?
|Rafael Nadal (Spain) [1]
|Fabio Fognini (Italy) [12]
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia) [2]
|Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) [14]
|Matteo Berrettini (Italy) [8]
|Denis Shapovalov (Canada) [15]
|Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain) [9]
|Karen Khachanov (Russia) [17]
|Gael Monfils (France) [10]
|Alex de Minaur (Australia) [18]
|David Goffin (Belgium) [11]
Schedule - who plays when?
Group stage: Monday, 18 November - Thursday, 21 November
Quarter-finals: Thursday, 21 November - Friday, 22 November
Semi-finals: Saturday, 23 November
Final: Sunday, 24 November