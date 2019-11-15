Rafael Nadal beats Stefanos Tsitsipas to keep his ATP Finals hopes alive

2019 Nitto ATP Finals Venue: O2 Arena, London Dates: 10-17 November Coverage: Watch live coverage of one match per day on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for Live Guide.

Rafael Nadal demonstrated his fighting qualities once again to battle back from behind to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas and keep his ATP Finals hopes alive.

Nadal, who would have been eliminated with a defeat, won 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 7-5 in their final group match in London.

However, the Spanish top seed will still not make Saturday's semi-finals if defending champion Alexander Zverev beats Daniil Medvedev later on Friday.

With Tsitsipas already through, Zverev can join him at Nadal's expense.

Nadal, 33, is relying on a favour from Russian fourth seed Medvedev, who has been knocked out of the tournament by the 19-time Grand Slam champion's win.

Who can qualify for the semi-finals?

With Austrian fifth seed Dominic Thiem having topped the other group and Swiss third seed Roger Federer finishing as runner-up, here are the possible scenarios for Saturday's semi-finals:

If Medvedev beats Zverev, Nadal faces Federer and Tsitsipas plays Thiem

If Zverev beats Medvedev, Tsitsipas faces Federer and Zverev plays Thiem.

More to follow.