Andy Murray says new baby & cake made him heaviest of his career

Andy Murray (left) beat Stan Wawrinka in the European Open final last month

Andy Murray says the combination of a newborn baby, injury and lots of cake left him at his heaviest weight ever.

The former world number one, who last month won his first title since career-saving hip surgery, celebrated the birth of his third child just days after that victory in Antwerp.

"My wife would sleep upstairs and get a period of good sleep in before the baby would wake up," the 32-year-old said.

"I'd be on my own downstairs with chocolate biscuits and stuff."

The Briton, who is back in shape and gearing up to play for Great Britain at next week's Davis Cup finals, said he "didn't do anything for 12 days" after the European Open victory in Belgium.

"I got up to my heaviest weight in my career probably. My elbow was pretty sore afterwards so I needed to take a break because of that," said Murray, who was speaking at the launch of his new clothing range with sportswear brand Castore.

"There was Halloween and second daughter's birthday party, then also my sister-in-law had a birthday so there was lots of cake and junk and no training is not a good combination,"

"I was 88.5kg and I'm usually 84."

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray told BBC Sport earlier on Tuesday he is feeling "excited" about the future.

He said the Antwerp victory had given him the belief that he could beat leading players like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic - something he could not have imagined a couple of months ago.